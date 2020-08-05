Advertisement

Minneapolis commission takes up proposal to disband police

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city’s Police Department and replace it with a new agency.

The proposal was introduced by City Council members amid demands for change after the death of George Floyd.

Before the issue can go before voters, it must clear a review by the Charter Commission.

The City Council isn’t bound by the decision, so if the commission decides to approve the proposal or reject it, the issue could advance toward the November ballot.

But if the commission says it needs more time, the issue wouldn’t clear deadlines to make it on the ballot this year.

Latest News

Valley Today

Walz: 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener postponed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Gov. Tim Walz says this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valley Today

Bismarck mayor urges wearing masks as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mayor of North Dakota’s capital city has appealed to residents to wear masks.

News

COVID-19 concerns have Minnesota high school sports making a seasonal switch

Updated: 7 hours ago
Minnesota high school football and volleyball will move to spring.

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports Aug 4

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 4 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Minnesota High School football and volleyball moved to spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 4 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather Aug 4

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News Aug 4 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Otter Tail County fatal crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mike Morken
One person was killed and another injured in a rollover crash in Otter Tail County.