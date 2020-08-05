Man says downtown Fargo building isn’t safe for residents with strangers breaking in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A man reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline upset with random strangers coming into his downtown Fargo apartment building.

Last week, Fargo police arrested 23-year-old Aaron Hadley for terrorizing residents of Graver Inn Apartments located on 123 N. Roberts St.

Wade Maroney has been living at Graver Inn since January. It’s a building for low-income residents.

Maroney said his experience has been nothing but a nightmare for him.

“Three times I’ve found somebody sleeping on the floor in the morning when I went go to do my laundry,” Maroney said. You know, I got to wake them up and say. Hey, ‘you got to get out of here.’ And I have to escort them out the building.”

Maroney said some residents would like to move, yet can’t since they live on a fixed income.

“I’m speaking on behalf of all the residents who are living by the rules, and they’re scared to death. They’re scared to open their doors,” Maroney said.

Hadley was charged with terrorizing after ringing the fire alarm and breaking one of the building’s front doors.

Officers reportedly found Hadley on the third floor covered in his own blood. Police believe he was under the influence of drugs.

“He’s knocking on people’s doors, including mine, and he tried to open mine,” Maroney said.

Since January 1 of 2020, Fargo police have been dispatched 66 times to Graver Inn, which has 60 apartments. We compared that to other low-income housing facilities, which you can find below.

Graver Inn Apartments - 66

Fargo High Rise - 146

Cooper House - 103

New Horizons Manor - 18

Sister’s Path - 13

The Lashkowitz High Rise leads the pack, however, it has nearly 250 residents. Cooper House, by contrast, has 43 units.

Beyond Shelter is the company that manages Graver Inn and they told us their building is secured.

The company added it was thinking about upgrading security to protect residents, which would include hiring someone part-time to patrol the front door at night.

Beyond Shelter is looking to team up with several downtown businesses to make that hire of a security guard for the area.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.