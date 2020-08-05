Man facing four felony charges after a 3 year old is sent to hospital with multiple injuries

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake, MN was arrested Wednesday by the Red Lake Police Department on an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County.

Fairbanks has been charged for the June 8th incident involving the abuse of a three old female who was flown to Fargo via Air Med for medical treatment for a subdural hematoma, hemorrhagic contusion of the frontal lobe, skull fracture, and marks on the body appearing as a taser burn pattern.

Fairbanks has been charged with the following:

Felony: Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Assault-3rd Degree-Victim Under Four

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Victim Under Four

