Advertisement

Man facing four felony charges after a 3 year old is sent to hospital with multiple injuries

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Edward Duane Fairbanks, 29, of Red Lake, MN was arrested Wednesday by the Red Lake Police Department on an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County.

Fairbanks has been charged for the June 8th incident involving the abuse of a three old female who was flown to Fargo via Air Med for medical treatment for a subdural hematoma, hemorrhagic contusion of the frontal lobe, skull fracture, and marks on the body appearing as a taser burn pattern.

Fairbanks has been charged with the following:

Felony: Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Great Bodily Harm

Felony: Assault-3rd Degree-Victim Under Four

Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Victim Under Four

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Clay County deputies are looking for stolen vehicle, last seen in Fargo

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle. Deputies are looking for a 2013 blue Ford F-150 with Minnesota plates EJJ523, according to a media release. It was stolen from the Kragnes area.

News

News - Noon News August 5 - Part 2

Updated: 20 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

629 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
Updated COVID-19 data for Minnesota.

News

STDs on the rise in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
In total, the state saw 33,725 reported cases of STDs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis--that’s an increase of 1,701 cases from the year before.

Latest News

News

West Fargo Police asking for help finding 16-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Officers say Sumia Mukhtar Muqadim left home July 20th and has not talked to her family since.

News

First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
More than 3,700 antlerless deer licenses are still available in 12 units for North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season.

News

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
14-year-old Rebecca Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 just after midnight.

News

NDSU announces new move-in plans for fall semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Two options will be available for students: they can either move in their belongings weeks before classes start, or close to when the fall semester begins.

News

Fargo Police warn of high risk sex offender in the area

Updated: 4 hours ago
High Risk Sex Offender moving to Fargo

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW