Mammograms down due to COVID-19, doctors urge routine cancer screenings

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local health care providers say routine cancer screening numbers have plummeted since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, including mammograms.

Sanford Health says in March there were only eight new breast cancer diagnoses, and advises if you were one of the many who put off a test to reschedule soon. They say mammograms are women’s best chance at early detection, which in turn means more and better treatment options.

“If we’re delaying it even six months or a year, that gives an opportunity for something to grow a little bigger within the breast, and so we’re potentially delaying a diagnosis which can make a big difference in the advancement of the cancer,” Dr. Andrea Kaster said.

Dr. Kaster says Sanford’s clinics and hospitals are safer and cleaner than most other places, and says there’s no reason not to come to your annual exam.

She also advises any woman over the age of 40 to get a mammogram yearly.

