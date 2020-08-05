Advertisement

First-come, first-served deer gun licenses available in North Dakota

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

More than 3,700 antlerless deer licenses are still available in 12 units for North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season.

The licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 11th at 8 a.m.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to Sept. 1st at 8 a.m.

At that time, any remaining antlerless licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth who are under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license, and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.

