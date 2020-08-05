Fargo Police warn public of high-risk sex offender in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is warning the public of a high-risk sex offender in the city.

Shawn Johnston is residing at 734 College Street North.

Johnston was convicted on August 31, 2017 of Corrupt/Solicitation of Minor in in Grand Forks County District Court, ND. The victim was a 17 year old female he forced to have sexual intercourse with him.

He was also convicted on October 1, 2013, of Corrupt/Solicitation of Minor in Grand Forks County District Court, ND. He had consensual sexual intercourse with a 16 year old female.

Johnston has been deemed a high-risk offender, which means he is most likely to re-offend.

