Fargo Police warn of high risk sex offender in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is warning the public of a high risk sex offender moving into the city.

34-year-old Michael Thiel will be moving into the 1300 block of 8th Avenue North.

Thiel was convicted of Sexual Assault in Richland County District Court in 2013.

He provided alcohol and had sex with an intoxicated 15-year-old girl.

Thiel has been deemed a high-risk offender, meaning he is most likely to re-offend.

