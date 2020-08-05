Fargo Police ask for help in finding runaway teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zareah Weatherspoon. Police say Zareah was reported as a runaway on August 1st.

Police describe Zareah as 5′9″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to where Zareah is, you are asked to call dispatch at 7001-451-7660 or your local law enforcement.

