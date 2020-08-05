COVID-19 concerns have Minnesota high school sports making a seasonal switch

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Forget fall football and volleyball in Minnesota this year. The two sports, the coaches, athletes, and fans will get going in March.

“We were just really bummed and sad about the news because we were really looking forward to playing this fall, and we have been working really hard for the last few months,” said Moorhead Senior Jack Newcomb.

“Fall for us has always meant football,” said Angelique Goulet, Jack’s mother. “We were hopeful but once the decision is made, I’m glad we at least have a spring season because these kids have been working so hard for so many years.”

This being Jack’s last chance to play for the Spuds, the family is just hoping for smooth sailing.

“We know what March and April can look like around here,” Goulet said. “They have played in snow before because of October and sometimes going into November, so we are just praying for a dry winter.”

This is just one of many hurdles that schools will have to overcome as they balance the changes.

“By moving, there is a significant impact that a whole bunch of other activities and things that are going on,” said Dean Haugo, Moorhead Activities Director. “So I hope over the next few weeks and months that we can really take a look at what that spring is going to look like”

Cross country, swimming and diving, soccer, and girls tennis will be competing soon, starting August 17. Their seasons will also look different.

“The seasons that are going to compete in the fall, there are some restrictions on schedules,” Haugo said.

They will be limited on the number of competitions and teams that can attend per contest, so schools are working out new schedules.

There’s a lot that coaches and their athletes will have to do in the coming weeks and months.

“Everybody understands that this isn’t perfect and the Minnesota State High School League is doing the best that they can with the resources they have,” said Hawley Football Head Coach Peder Naatz. “We need to patient and we need to be flexible.”

Some things are still up in the air. Some spring sports may be moved at a later time and no decisions were made regarding winter sports.

