NDSU college students start to move in and must follow new guidelines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Here's a sign that our summer is drawing to an end. College students are on their way back to NDSU's campus. But this time, the bittersweet tradition for parents of dropping your child off at school is going to look different with the pandemic.

The new way of the college drop off was much quieter this time. Other than battling the summer heat and the sounds of items being shuffled, the move-in day was fairly quiet at NDSU as it's going to be spread out over eight days because of COVID-19.

Sophomore Caleb Schon is one of the 3,200 students that will be checking into the university's residence halls this fall.

"I've always been in a family of engineers, so I just thought I would continue the tradition," said Schon.

Caleb will have a dorm room to himself, and lucky for him, this isn't his first go-around as he masks up for sophomore year in Reed Hall.

"Not really worried, I guess I would say, it's more of a cautious thing, said Schon.

Caleb's mom and dad are nervous about an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but like many parents, they're trying to keep their son's mind at ease. Many students are thankful that they're not forced to learn behind a computer screen.

"Learning how to work with everybody, socializing," said father, Al Schon." It's pretty important."

