Clay County deputies are looking for stolen vehicle, last seen in Fargo

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle.

Deputies are looking for a 2013 blue Ford F-150 with Minnesota plates EJJ523, according to a media release. It was stolen from the Kragnes area.

Law enforcement described the driver as a bald white man who wasn’t wearing a shirt.

Clay County deputies said the vehicle was last seen Wednesday at around 11:55 a.m. around the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station in Fargo located at 3201 Broadway St.

The sheriff’s office recommends people not approach the person if they encounter him, but to call local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.