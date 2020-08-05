Bismarck mayor urges wearing masks as coronavirus cases rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The mayor of North Dakota’s capital city has appealed to residents to wear masks.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken’s comments came as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Bismarck metropolitan area topped 1,000 and the number of active cases statewide hit a new high.

North Dakota health officials reported 149 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and two new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 107.

North Dakota’s active cases on Tuesday was 1,111, a sum that has about quadrupled in the past month, and coincides with the reopening of state’s economy and increased testing.

Forty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties had at least one active case on Tuesday.