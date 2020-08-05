Bemidji Police searching for missing teen

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Rebecca Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 just after midnight at the Evergreen Youth Shelter.

She’s described as about 5′2″, 120 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair with red tints. She was last seen wearing a grey v-neck dress with white Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes. She has a pierced nose and several scars on her wrist and legs.

Police don’t believe the situation is suspicious and say she left the area on her own.

If you have any information about where she may be, call police at 218-333-9111.

