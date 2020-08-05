124 New Cases, one new death linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting another 124 cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with another death.

The latest victim was a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

The total death toll is now at 108.

There are now 1,112 active cases in North Dakota, with 42 patients currently hospitalized.

5,837 are listed as recovered.

