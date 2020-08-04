Woman facing charges of arson following a garage fire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for arson.

On Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 11 ½ St. N. for a report of a woman starting a building fire.

Upon their arrival, police said officers detained Sarah Dawn Annett, 27, of Fargo.

Annett was provided medical attention on the scene and then arrested for arson.

