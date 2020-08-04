Advertisement

Woman facing charges of arson following a garage fire in Fargo

Police arrested Sarah Dawn Annett, 27, of Fargo on Tuesday
Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for arson.

On Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 11 ½ St. N. for a report of a woman starting a building fire.

Upon their arrival, police said officers detained Sarah Dawn Annett, 27, of Fargo.

Annett was provided medical attention on the scene and then arrested for arson.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

