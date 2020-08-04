Advertisement

Voters sue Walz to block face masks at Minnesota polls

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A group of voters sued Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other officials on Tuesday to try to block a requirement that voters wear face masks at polling place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Minnesota Voters Alliance, backed by Republican lawmakers, argue that Walz’s mask mandate conflicts with a 1963 state law making it a misdemeanor for someone to conceal their identity with a mask. The Star Tribune reports the group is seeking a federal court order to block the rule for people who vote in-person in next Tuesday’s primary. In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he stands behind “the legality and constitutionality” of Walz’s executive order.

