Advertisement

Polk County sheriff’s office investigating deadly semi fire

Body Found in Burned-Out Semi
Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County, MN, sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burned-out semi.

Deputies got the call about a rollover Monday afternoon around 3:30 south of Mentor. A semi was on fire in the ditch, and was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. After the fire was put out, authorities located a body in the vehicle, believed to be that of the driver.

Sheriff’s officials say this is an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barnesville School District cuts workload and cost of School Resource Officer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
Barnesville school board will keep the district's SRO, but cutback on hours.

News

250,000 expected at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, bikers traveling from the Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tens of thousands expected to gather in South Dakota.

News

News - 10:00 PM News August 3 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports August 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News August 3 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather August 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Thousands head to Sturgis motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News August 3 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Fargo Public Schools asking for input on special education services

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fargo Public Schools has released a webinar with information on re-entry for special needs students.

News

Police cite driver after hitting 2 people in Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police say a driver hit two people attempting to cross the roadway. The incident happened on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 18th St S and 25th Ave S.