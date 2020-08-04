Polk County sheriff’s office investigating deadly semi fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County, MN, sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a burned-out semi.

Deputies got the call about a rollover Monday afternoon around 3:30 south of Mentor. A semi was on fire in the ditch, and was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. After the fire was put out, authorities located a body in the vehicle, believed to be that of the driver.

Sheriff’s officials say this is an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

