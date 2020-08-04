Advertisement

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America to reopen Aug. 10

Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in North America, opens in New Jersey this coming Friday. (Source: American Dream/CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -

The Mall of America says the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park inside the mall will reopen Aug. 10 after being closed nearly five months due to COVID-19.

Officials of the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall said Monday the seven-acre theme park will reopen with significant changes aimed at maintaining a safe, healthy and comfortable environment.

To meet state guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 visitors at any time.

Guests will be allowed through a single entry point.

Only guests who have bought a ticket will have access to walk through the park.

Tickets will be limited to two hours.

Guests 3 years and older will be required to wear face masks at all times.

