New mixed-use development coming to downtown Moorhead

Renderings of what to expect of the new Vanné building coming to Moorhead.
Renderings of what to expect of the new Vanné building coming to Moorhead.(EPIC Companies)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Another mixed-use development is coming to the growing downtown Moorhead area.

The building site is called Vanné and it will be a five story building with commercial space, underground parking and housing on the upper units. The site is being developed by EPIC Companies, the same group that built Block E on 8th and Main Ave in Moorhead.

EPIC Companies says the building will have 9,300+ sq. ft. of commercial space and 33 residential units.

The building will be at 1530 1st Ave. N., close to Junkyard Brewing Company.

The development is expected to be done in the summer of 2021.

