Exclusive: ND volleyball coach fired for inappropriate behavior towards girls, BCI investigating

OAKES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Bureau of Investigations is looking into allegations made by two teenage girls that a volleyball coach made them feel uncomfortable and at one point, kissing one of them.

Brian Christenson, 50, was put on paid administrative leave on June 3, and then fired on June 10, once the two girls went to Oakes Public Schools with their complaints, according to an internal investigation we obtained through an open records request.

School records showed Christenson was an assistant volleyball coach at Oakes and his wife Shari was the head coach.

Oakes Public Schools began their investigation when an 18-year-old former student said she received a text message from Christenson. He reportedly invited her to his farm at around 11 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

The girl told the school while in his pick-up truck, Christenson began rubbing her arm, torso, face, and shoulder, and then kissed her on the forehead.

She reported feeling uncomfortable and asked to leave.

The 18 year old told Superintendent Dr. Kraig Steinhoff that Christenson would often slap her butt during high school volleyball practice, and this past winter, appeared at her college town inviting her out to eat.

A 17-year-old girl also came forward on June 6 corroborating that the 18 year old would get her butt slapped and Christenson was “overly friendly” to her compared to the other girls on the team, according to the school’s investigation.

The 17 year old said Christenson invited her to his office to ask about her sex life, an exchange that also made her uncomfortable.

Moreover, she reported he would call her gorgeous and beautiful.

Christenson denied all these allegations, and claims he was just helping the girls.

He initially denied kissing the 18 year old on her forehead. Yet, later admitted it happened and he was just consoling her.

Christenson went as far as to call that former student a prostitute.

The coach sent a letter to Oakes Public Schools on July 29 saying he disagrees with statements both girls made and that numerous details of the investigation were left out.

He wrote that he’s sorry this happened and apologized to past and current athletes.

We reached out to Superintendent Steinhoff for a response, but have not yet heard back from him.

The Oakes Police Department told Valley News Live Tuesday it has turned over its investigation into Christenson to BCI who is currently investigating it.

