Minnesota High School Football and Volleyball moved to Spring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a special Zoom Meeting, the Minnesota State High School League has voted on how to handle the upcoming Fall Sports season for High School Athletics in the state.

High School Football and Volleyball will be moved to a Spring start, meaning that the seasons will start between March and May of 2021.

Some High School Sports were given the green-light to start this fall, however.

Girls Tennis, Boys and Girls Cross Country, Girls Swimming and Diving, and Boys and Girls Soccer will all start on August 17th.

Some s Spring sports may be moved to a later time as a result of the decision.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.