Local veteran cycling across ND to raise $50,000 for Patriot Assistance Dogs

A North Dakota native and Army veteran will be pedaling from the Montana border to Fargo this weekend. He’s doing so to spread awareness and raise money for a local group called Patriot Assistance Dogs in Detroit Lakes. The cycler is hoping his efforts will generate $50,000.

If you plan on venturing through North Dakota Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you may come across Andrew Nathan. He'll be cycling from Beach, North Dakota to Fargo.

He's a 22-year veteran that was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

"I was thinking well what can I do, I want to serve more," said Andrew Nathan, Employment Coordinator Veterans Affairs in Fargo. "I want to serve something bigger than myself."

Nathan will be cycling 378 miles for Patriot Assistance Dogs in Detroit Lakes.

"In no way, shape or form do I think this is going to be a walk in the park," said Nathan. "It's going to be tough, but I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited."

The organization gives highly trained, certified psychiatric service dogs to qualified U.S military veterans at no cost. 88% of the dogs are rescued.

"I really prefer not going anywhere and doing anything; I like to just stay at my house," Raymond Pizarro, Board of Directors Patriot Assistance Dogs Having a dog gives me purpose to go outside."

Army Veteran Raymond Pizarro says dogs like his help vets in every state surrounding Minnesota.

"For some of the veterans that come in, they're completely shattered. They have absolutely no hope," said Pizarro.

"I've got to know ray over the years, and I saw just how much his dog has helped him," said Nathan.

That's why Nathan's gearing up to bike across the state, hoping to raise money to give back to those who have done so much.

Nathan said everyone’s invited to ride along with him on Friday. To learn more about the route, or if you would like to donate, you can find the GoFundMe here.

