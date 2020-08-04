HERO Sports reports NCAA decision to come Wednesday
Brian McLaughlin reports three sources confirm a Wednesday announcement
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After much anticipation, the wait continues for college football fans.
The NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday, August 4th to discuss the potential for FCS playoffs, among a long list of other agenda items. After more than six hours meeting the first peep came just after 5:00 p.m. when FCS National Coordinator for HERO Sports, Brian McLaughlin tweeted out that the ‘NCAA decision on FCS postseason will be announced Wednesday morning.'
The KVLY Sports Department is working to independently confirm McLaughlin’s reports. Check back for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.