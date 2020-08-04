FPD release names of two men killed in apparent intentional crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have identified the two men killed in a deadly north Fargo crash last Friday.

Police and emergency responders were called to a head-on crash in the 4300 block of 7 Ave. N. that resulted in two fatalities. 30-year-old Nathaniel Sean Wilson, of West Fargo, was driving westbound on 7 Ave. N. at a high-rate of speed and crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Thomas Robert Edmunds, of Fargo.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Edmunds was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Based on witness statements and other evidence, police say it appears that Wilson intentionally crashed into Edmunds’ vehicle. The two men did not know each other, and this was not a case of road rage.

Further investigation will be done to determine more details about the crash. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.