Fargo Public Schools seeking parents for COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools (FPS) are seeking parent representatives to serve on the FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee.

The purpose of the committee is to meet every two weeks, review data regarding COVID-19 cases in our community, and make determinations for the FPS Instructional Plan that should be adopted. FPS is currently seeking a parent representative from the Elementary, Middle, and High school levels to participate on the committee.

Parents would need to have flexible schedules that allow them to participate in weekly meetings. Currently, the first meeting is scheduled from 7:00am to 9:30am on August 10th.

All other meetings will be every two weeks beginning August 24th and are scheduled from 7:00am to 8:00am.

Additionally, if emergency meetings are needed, committee members may need to meet more frequently with short notice. The meetings will allow for virtual participation. All committee members are asked to review and familiarize themselves with the FPS Smart Restart Plan prior to the first meeting on August 10th.

This plan is posted on the FPS website and will be sent to all committee members prior to the meeting. If you are interested in serving on this committee, please fill out the form below by 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 4th.

Committee members will be notified of their selection on Wednesday, August 5th.

To sign up, head over to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdgQZvPTl_qudyWM2xCWyYAp0UEu-qgycllnPEBMuuKNNbSeA/viewform

