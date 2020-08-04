Fargo Public Schools asking for input on special education services
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is asking for input from the community to address special education in its re-entry plans.
They have sent out a webinar with information on how to keep students safe and classroom settings.
They would like parents to watch the presentation and fill out a survey.
You can find the webinar here.
