COMFORTABLE WEATHER EARLY WEEK, THEN HEAT & STORMS RETURN

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and isolated thunder for the James River Valley through late evening. These showers push into the Valley by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Early Wednesday brings a chance of showers/t-storms. It does not look like significant rainfall with the drier air in place, so expect under 0.25″ in most locations. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for most areas Wednesday and Thursday, with dry and sunny weather returning for Thursday.

First Alert Weather Days: Friday-Saturday-Sunday. It will not be stormy all weekend, but there will be a chance each day of storms. With the available heat and humidity, storms could become severe quickly. (First Alert StormTeam)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Highs will be in the push into the mid 80s north to near 90 south. Late in the day, there will be an increased chance of thunderstorms that could become severe. Stay tuned. At this point, hail and damaging wind appear to be the threats.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: More dangerous heat, south wind and plenty of humidity continue. After early morning storms exit, there will be another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late day. At this point, hail and damaging wind appear to be the threats. Temperatures will be in the 85 to 93 range for most with southeast wind and high humidity.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Our hot and humid weather look to increase again on Sunday with upper 80s and low 90s. There will be some thunderstorms possible once again to close out the weekend, and a few could be strong to severe.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Expect cooler weather to push in from the northwest on Monday. It will still be warm in our southern counties to begin the week. Highs dip into the 70s for most areas by Tuesday. Our early week weather looks dry.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds into evening, but dry. Thundershowers push in from west after 4 am with a little lightning and temps in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with early day chance of showers/t-storms . Low: 59. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Back to sunshine and pleasant weather. Low: 61. High: 83.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: 63. High: 90. A chance of strong to severe t-storms late & overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Another chance of t-storms. Low: 67. High: 88.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with developing storms. A few severe possible. Low: 66. High: 91.

MONDAY: Increasing south wind with late clouds. Hot and humid again. Low: 68. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 55. High: 79.

