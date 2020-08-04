Advertisement

CodeRED to be replaced by Cass Clay Alerts for emergency notifications

Cass Clay Alert System
Cass Clay Alert System(Cass Clay Alert System)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - August 31 will mark the last day residents in Cass and Clay counties will be able to use the CodeRED system, as the new and improved Cass Clay Alert system will soon take over.

Like CodeRED the system will be used for emergencies like shelter-in-place orders and severe weather alerts from area law enforcement, as well as fire and emergency officials.

“It allows us through this system to actually send individual messages to those residents in a geographical area, say the area that has to be evacuated, ‘Are you okay? What do you need? Were you able to get out?’ Text yes if you’re ok, no if you need assistance, and then we can follow up on that,” Jim Prochniak, Cass County Emergency Manager said.

Officials say the new system is more user-friendly, and say compared to CodeRED which only allows users to get alerts with their home address, users will now being able to add up to five locations to their account. Which means if a person lives in Kindred, but works in Moorhead they can set the alert system to receive notifications from both places.

Even if you’re already signed up for CodeRED, you have to register for Cass Clay Alerts. Officials say an alert will be sent out to those already signed up with CodeRED on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a link on where to sign up.

Otherwise, you can sign up for Cass Clay Alerts by going to cassclayalerts.gov.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bemidji man arrested after leading authorities on a three county chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Billie Joe Large, 31, is in the Beltrami County Jail after leading deputies on a chase across three counties. Authorities reportedly found a loaded gun, an off-road motorcycle, and a small amount of meth in his vehicle.

News

FPD release names of two men killed in apparent intentional crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Fargo Police have identified the two men killed in a deadly north Fargo crash last Friday.

News

Back to school resources for parents & caregivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has a new resource available to help parents and caregivers in supporting children with back-to-school plans, whether that means returning to school full time, distance-learning, or a hybrid model.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Minnesota High School Football and Volleyball moved to Spring

Updated: 3 hours ago
The MSHL has voted to push back the start of High School Football and Volleyball

News

Mr. Food - Dilly Dijon Catfish Fillets - August 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 3 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 3 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4