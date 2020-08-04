CodeRED to be replaced by Cass Clay Alerts for emergency notifications

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - August 31 will mark the last day residents in Cass and Clay counties will be able to use the CodeRED system, as the new and improved Cass Clay Alert system will soon take over.

Like CodeRED the system will be used for emergencies like shelter-in-place orders and severe weather alerts from area law enforcement, as well as fire and emergency officials.

“It allows us through this system to actually send individual messages to those residents in a geographical area, say the area that has to be evacuated, ‘Are you okay? What do you need? Were you able to get out?’ Text yes if you’re ok, no if you need assistance, and then we can follow up on that,” Jim Prochniak, Cass County Emergency Manager said.

Officials say the new system is more user-friendly, and say compared to CodeRED which only allows users to get alerts with their home address, users will now being able to add up to five locations to their account. Which means if a person lives in Kindred, but works in Moorhead they can set the alert system to receive notifications from both places.

Even if you’re already signed up for CodeRED, you have to register for Cass Clay Alerts. Officials say an alert will be sent out to those already signed up with CodeRED on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a link on where to sign up.

Otherwise, you can sign up for Cass Clay Alerts by going to cassclayalerts.gov.

