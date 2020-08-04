Advertisement

Cases of COVID at South Dakota youth camp grow to 96

44 of the 93 South Dakota cases have recovered
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Department of Health says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at a Christian youth summer camp in the Black Hills has grown to 96.

Health officials said Monday that 93 South Dakota residents and three out-of-state residents have COVID-19 after attending Camp Judson near Keystone. The camp shut down several weeks ago.

The Rapid City Journal reports state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 328 people had been at the camp.

He said 44 of the 93 South Dakota cases have recovered.

The Department of Health reported 65 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday.

There are 9,020 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota since the pandemic began and 135 deaths.

