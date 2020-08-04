Advertisement

Bemidji man arrested after leading authorities on a three county chase

Billie Joe Large, 31, is also facing several charges linked to a stolen weapon and vehicle.
Billie Joe Large, 31, of Bemidji was arrested on July 28 after reportedly leading Beltrami County deputies on a high speed chase.
Billie Joe Large, 31, of Bemidji was arrested on July 28 after reportedly leading Beltrami County deputies on a high speed chase.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Beltrami County Jail after leading deputies on a chase across three counties.

According to a media release sent Tuesday by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were driving recklessly approximately four miles southwest of Bemidji on July 28 at around 6:15 a.m.

The deputy allegedly caught up with the vehicles when they reached Hubbard County.

One of the vehicles was driven by Billie Joe Large, 31, of Bemidji, according to deputies.

Deputies said Large drove a Chevrolet Equinox and he failed to stop when signaled by law enforcement choosing to flee at a high rate of speed.

A Beltrami County deputy reportedly pursued Large to a home in Clearwater County where he eventually stopped.

Large got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee, but the deputy and his K9 partner took him into custody.

Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located a 9mm pistol, a loaded magazine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and an off-road motorcycle, according to the media release. That motorcycle was later determined to be stolen from a home in Bemidji.

The pistol was also reported stolen five days prior from a home in Bemidji, although the sheriff’s office’s media release wasn’t clear if it was the same home where the motorcycle was stolen.

Large was taken to the Beltrami County Jail on the charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

