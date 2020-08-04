Advertisement

Barnesville School District cuts workload and cost of School Resource Officer

Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0
Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0 (KKTV)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An area school board has cutback on its long school resource officer. Members of the Barnesville school board Monday night voted to keep it’s SRO, but will be reducing the number of hours on the job, which is turn lowers the cost for the school district. Barnesville’s police department came out against cutting the position, saying the officer is important for the safety of students. Under the motion, the SRO will work no more than 574 hours with the district paying

$20, 589 dollars. The move had nothing to do with the officer involved.

