250,000 expected at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, bikers traveling from the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Sturgis will be hosting its 80th year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“I’m pumped to go,” Casey Hillebrand of Fargo said. “I already got my gear packed.”

Hillebrand will be one of the 250,000 expected at the rally as he and a group of friends make the trip from Fargo on Friday.

“90 percent of the time I’m going to be down there, I am going to be riding on the open road,” Hillebrand said. “10 percent is just catching up with old friends, making new ones, and having a good time.”

The quarter of a million is roughly half the typical turnout for the rally, but with bikers coming from all over the country to a city of about 7,000 people, there are concerns it will create an environment for COVID-19 to spread.

Hillebrand says he’s taking extra precautions.

“I am going to be wearing a mask when it’s necessary,” Hillebrand said. “I am going to have my Lysol and disinfectant and everything. I got a little cootie key so I can pull a handle, and I don’t have to touch everything.”

Hillebrand says he isn’t too concerned as he will be primarily out of the open road and in the fresh air, but others aren’t taking the risk.

We spoke to multiple people in the Valley who say they will not be hitting the road this year, not wanting to get sick or spread the virus.

A survey of Sturgis residents found that 60 percent want to postpone the rally.

With many bikers saying they would come regardless, it was decided the rally will go on bringing big groups and big cash to the region.

The unknown is how big of a problem will COVID-19 be afterward for all involved.

The city of Sturgis is expected to do a mass testing event after the rally to see if the community was impacted by the virus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.