WF venue responds after weekend outdoor concert raises COVID-19 concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several of you reached out to our whistle blower hotline after a photo from a West Fargo concert went viral— Showing hundreds of people not socially distanced and without masks at Saturday night’s Hairball show at The Lights.

With concert rules posted on social media several days in advance, as well as multiple posters and signs throughout the venue Saturday night, McKenzy Olson with Epic Companies says it was a disappointing sight to see.

“Obviously, we don’t like to see pictures like. We wanted people to keep their distance but there is a point where people are going to not care about the social distancing and make the choice to stand closer to someone,” Olson said.

Olson says temperatures and COVID-19 screenings were taken at the door, but no one was turned away. She says wearing a mask was also required in order to get into the venue, however concert goers were free to make their own decisions on masks and social distancing once they were inside.

“It’s a little disappointing, but obviously at the same time we’re just hoping that people that were there were comfortable, and they made the choice to go and they made the choice to stand closer to someone than we asked them to,” Olson said.

Olson says events at The Lights follow all outdoor venue guidelines set out by Gov. Doug Burgum, including reducing their capacity to 45 percent. Olson says about 1,500 people showed up Saturday night and their current limit is 1,800.

“We totally are understanding of everything that’s going on right now, but we also wanted to be able to give people the opportunity to give people a choice,” she said.

Olson says with another concert planned for both Thursday and Saturday, Epic Companies will be posting more signs throughout the venue and continuing to encourage social distancing and mask wearing, but says they won’t kick you out if you don’t comply.

“We’re just asking people to again, try to respect your neighbor, respect the people that are there. Wearing a mask is up to you, we do ask that you wear it and we ask that you keep it on, but we can’t physically force anyone to keep a mask on,” Olson said. She added as of right now, mandating masks for event-goers at The Lights is not on the table.

Fargo Cass Public Health says they have not received any complaints about Saturday’s concert.

