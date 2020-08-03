Advertisement

WF venue responds after weekend outdoor concert raises COVID-19 concerns

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several of you reached out to our whistle blower hotline after a photo from a West Fargo concert went viral— Showing hundreds of people not socially distanced and without masks at Saturday night’s Hairball show at The Lights.

With concert rules posted on social media several days in advance, as well as multiple posters and signs throughout the venue Saturday night, McKenzy Olson with Epic Companies says it was a disappointing sight to see.

“Obviously, we don’t like to see pictures like. We wanted people to keep their distance but there is a point where people are going to not care about the social distancing and make the choice to stand closer to someone,” Olson said.

Olson says temperatures and COVID-19 screenings were taken at the door, but no one was turned away. She says wearing a mask was also required in order to get into the venue, however concert goers were free to make their own decisions on masks and social distancing once they were inside.

“It’s a little disappointing, but obviously at the same time we’re just hoping that people that were there were comfortable, and they made the choice to go and they made the choice to stand closer to someone than we asked them to,” Olson said.

Olson says events at The Lights follow all outdoor venue guidelines set out by Gov. Doug Burgum, including reducing their capacity to 45 percent. Olson says about 1,500 people showed up Saturday night and their current limit is 1,800.

“We totally are understanding of everything that’s going on right now, but we also wanted to be able to give people the opportunity to give people a choice,” she said.

Olson says with another concert planned for both Thursday and Saturday, Epic Companies will be posting more signs throughout the venue and continuing to encourage social distancing and mask wearing, but says they won’t kick you out if you don’t comply.

“We’re just asking people to again, try to respect your neighbor, respect the people that are there. Wearing a mask is up to you, we do ask that you wear it and we ask that you keep it on, but we can’t physically force anyone to keep a mask on,” Olson said. She added as of right now, mandating masks for event-goers at The Lights is not on the table.

Fargo Cass Public Health says they have not received any complaints about Saturday’s concert.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News August 3 - Part 2

Updated: 6 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 3 - Part 1

Updated: 6 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

Mr. Food - German Potato Salad - August 3

Updated: 6 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 3

Updated: 6 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4

News

COVID-19 Testing event will be held in Grand Forks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
COVID-19 testing event will take place on Friday.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Families trying to cut supply costs before fall semester

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The cost of school supplies may vary this year, depending on how much time your kids spend at home distance learning or in the classroom.

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 3

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - WF venue responds after weekend outdoor concert raises COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

2 people dead; another person is injured after crash in Becker County

Updated: 4 hours ago
On August 2, 2020, at approximately 7:28 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injury crash involving a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Co. Hwy. 39 and Bass Lake Road north of Snellman in Shell Lake Township.