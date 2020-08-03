United Way in need of 1,350 backpacks to distribute to students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United Way of Cass Clay is collecting backpacks to fill with school supplies for students in need.

These backpacks are filled with notebooks, pencils, pens and much more.

As of right now, United Way has collected 4,649 backpacks.

The goal is to collect 6,000.

At this time, United Way still needs 1,351.

Once collected, these backpacks are provided to K-12 students in Cass and Clay counties.

48% of students are impacted when it comes to needing school supplies.

United Way states that the biggest group in need is middle and high schoolers.

These backpacks can be dropped off between 9:00am to 4:00pm today at the Fargodome.

United Way is also accepting monetary donations.

A donation of $20 can fill up an entire backpack with school supplies.

Once these backpacks are filled, they will be distributed through metro school district events from August 11th to August 19th.

The times and days are as followed;

West Fargo Public Schools

o Tuesday, August 11: o 4-5 p.m.: Cheney Middle School (825 17th Ave E, West Fargo, Door 1)

o Thursday, August 13: o 8-9 a.m.: Willow Park Elementary School (4901 15th Ave S, Fargo, Door 1) o 11 a.m.-Noon: Aurora Elementary School (3420 9th St W, West Fargo, Door 1)

Moorhead Area Public Schools

o Monday, August 17: o 8-9 a.m.: SG Reinertsen Elementary (1201 40th Ave S, Moorhead, Door 1)

o Wednesday, August 19: o 11 a.m.-Noon: Robert Asp Elementary School (910 11th St N, Moorhead, Door 1) o 4-5 p.m.: Ellen Hopkins Elementary School (2020 11th St S, Moorhead, Door 1)

Fargo Public Schools

o Tuesday, August 18: o 4-5 p.m.: Davies High School (7150 25th St S, Fargo, Door 7)

o Thursday, August 20: o 8-9 a.m.: North High School (801 17th Ave N, Fargo, Door 30) o 11 a.m.-Noon: South High School (1840 15th Ave S, Fargo, Door 21)

For the safety of all, families should remain in their vehicles and we ask those engaging with United Way volunteers wear a mask.

Families will be asked to complete one registration form per family – forms will be available when you arrive.

Please bring a form of ID for each child who will be receiving school supplies. Acceptable forms of ID include social security card, passport, school ID, insurance card or report card.

Backpacks and school supplies are available for K-12 students in need who attend school in Cass or Clay county.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.