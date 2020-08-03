Advertisement

That Homeschooling Friend

Local homeschool consulting business
Homeschooling consultant
Homeschooling consultant(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

What are you going to do when it comes to educating your kids in the middle of a pandemic?

A local mom is using her experience to help parents considering homeschool. She started a consulting business called “That Homeschooling Friend.”

"I started this because I wanted to provide people real life, day to day snapshot of what homeschooling looks like for my family," Becca Vastag says. "I also wanted to provide resources regarding curriculum."

You can bring questions and concerns, curriculum and support will be provided. All consultations are virtual. It’s $35 an hour and $20 for half an hour.

That Homeschooling Friend on Facebook

