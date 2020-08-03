Some MN State students are paying extra due to classes switching from in-person to online

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A local college student reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline upset over a surprise increase in his college bill.

At issue is a fee some Minnesota State University System students will pay as administrators move their classes from in-person to strictly online because of COVID-19.

Ben Blanchard is a rising senior at Minnesota State University Moorhead with plans to graduate next summer.

“When you’re relying on things like financial aid for going to school. You’ve already budgeted so carefully that anything can throw it out of whack, especially something like this,” Blanchard said.

He has a job to help with college costs, yet he said this online fee could derail students living on a tight budget.

“There [are] schools that are lowering their tuition rates because of Covid-19 and having to move online. You don’t get the same quality of classes,” Blanchard said.

The increase in some student bills is due to administrators switching face-to-face classes to online instruction.

When students take an online course at a Minnesota State school, they pay what’s called “online differential tuition.” It’s not new and has been around for awhile, according to MSUM.

Blanchard said he wasn’t notified by MSUM of the fee.

“I didn’t get an email in my account and I check it regularly so I figured something would be in there,” he said.

Each MN state college charges a different rate for “online differential tuition.”

For MSUM, it costs an extra 12 cents per credit for an online class compared to in-person, according to Vice President of Finance and Administration Jean Hollaar.

As an example, a student would pay $825 in a 15 credit semester instead of $823.20 if the classes were face to face. Hollaar said hybrid courses are not subject to the online fee.

The 12 cents per credit at MSUM is far less than what students at other Minnesota State schools have to pay. At Metropolitan State, it’s reportedly $20 extra per credit.

According to state data, a majority of MN State colleges are losing money on their online courses, except MSUM. It was one of the few schools that generated revenue this past year. MSUM made more than $42,000.

Hollaar said the fees help pay for technology and teacher development.

MSUM will be meeting this week with the student government on setting a cap on when a student has to pay an online fee if administrators switched their classes from in-person to remote learning.

There is a petition circulating online to get Minnesota State to drop the fee this year.

