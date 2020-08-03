Sheldon family picks up pieces after house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ammie and Shanon Brash and their 3 sons lived in their home in Sheldon for 11 years.

“It’s a typical house you know. With the COVID stuff we weren’t going anywhere,” said Shanon Brash. “So it was mostly just homework and playing with the dogs.”

On Wednesday night, Shanon and his son were in the garage working on a motorcycle.

“When we were done with it, we started the bike up, and it just exploded,” said Shanon. “It caught the gas in the containers on fire and it just went up the side of the garage where all the gas was and it went up through the house. It just traveled so fast.”

Their son’s pant leg was on fire, and within minutes, Brash said, the 4 bedroom house was up in flames.

“I just grabbed the kids, grabbed the phone, and got out,” said Ammie.

Shanon and his son suffered blisters from the fire. However, the whole family was able to get out of the house. They saved one dog and their cat.

Their other dog and a pet bearded dragon died in the fire.

Fire crews battled the flames for hours, and when the smoke cleared, the house was a total loss.

“We have to start from scratch which is hard when you have 5 people who all depend on each other,” said Shanon.

The family of 5 is now living in a camper van and said they wouldn’t have been able to get through this without the support of the community.

Now, they said they are rebuilding, from the ground up, and trying to focus on what is important.

“I’m happy we’re all alive,” said Ammie. “We have our memories and we’re just going to move forward and make new memories wherever we go.”

There’s a GoFundMe set up to help the family. To learn more about the Brash family and to donate, click here.

