Advertisement

Sheldon family picks up pieces after house fire

Sheldon house fire
Sheldon house fire(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ammie and Shanon Brash and their 3 sons lived in their home in Sheldon for 11 years.

“It’s a typical house you know. With the COVID stuff we weren’t going anywhere,” said Shanon Brash. “So it was mostly just homework and playing with the dogs.”

On Wednesday night, Shanon and his son were in the garage working on a motorcycle.

“When we were done with it, we started the bike up, and it just exploded,” said Shanon. “It caught the gas in the containers on fire and it just went up the side of the garage where all the gas was and it went up through the house. It just traveled so fast.”

Their son’s pant leg was on fire, and within minutes, Brash said, the 4 bedroom house was up in flames.

“I just grabbed the kids, grabbed the phone, and got out,” said Ammie.

Shanon and his son suffered blisters from the fire. However, the whole family was able to get out of the house. They saved one dog and their cat.

Their other dog and a pet bearded dragon died in the fire.

Fire crews battled the flames for hours, and when the smoke cleared, the house was a total loss.

“We have to start from scratch which is hard when you have 5 people who all depend on each other,” said Shanon.

The family of 5 is now living in a camper van and said they wouldn’t have been able to get through this without the support of the community.

Now, they said they are rebuilding, from the ground up, and trying to focus on what is important.

“I’m happy we’re all alive,” said Ammie. “We have our memories and we’re just going to move forward and make new memories wherever we go.”

There’s a GoFundMe set up to help the family. To learn more about the Brash family and to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Redhawks defeat Milwaukee 7-0 - August 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - Housing March In Grand Forks Voicing Concerns Over Slashed Benefits - August 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - August 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

Hotel Donaldson in Fargo closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Business closed due to COVID-19 case.

News

That Homeschooling Friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local homeschool consulting business

News

Several candidates in final stretch of global COVID-19 vaccine race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
There's hope an experimental vaccine can do what mask-wearing and social distancing haven't--stop coronavirus.

News

West Fargo firefighters respond to fire at vacant hotel

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fire in West Fargo causes damage to hotel.