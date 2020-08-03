Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

NEW YORK (AP) -

Perhaps the largest protest movement in U.S. history has been unfolding nationwide.

It’s been happening since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

By some calculations, more than 15 million Americans have taken part - decrying racial injustice and reinforcing the message of Black Lives Matter.

There’s no way to know now what the movement’s legacy will be.

But other major protest movements of the past can offer clues about what endures or leaves a tangible legacy.

The U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s achieved monumental changes, including landmark federal laws. Yet racism and discrimination remain pervasive problems today.