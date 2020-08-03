Police cite driver after hitting 2 people in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a driver hit two people attempting to cross the roadway.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 18th St S and 25th Ave S.

Police said the driver didn’t see a man and woman crossing in the crosswalk until it was too late.

The driver allegedly tried to swerve to avoid hitting them, yet struck the pair sending them both to the hospital.

They were conscious but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Fargo police.

The driver was cited by officers for driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way to pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

