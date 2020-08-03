Advertisement

Omar, seeking 2nd term, is targeted for her celebrity

FILE -
FILE -(KY3)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s bid for a second term is getting a well-funded test from an opponent trying to turn her celebrity against her.

Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who has never held political office, raised nearly $4 million to take on Omar in Minnesota’s Aug. 11 primary.

Melton-Meaux is telling voters that he’ll pay more attention to them than to being famous.

That’s a dig at Omar, one of the four freshmen progressives known collectively as The Squad.

Omar dismisses the criticism, saying she’s been effective and that some people want to stop her.

Latest News

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Jamestown man in jail accused of sexually assaulting young girl with autism

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Michael Patrick Hunt-Walters, 22, worked at a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and is now facing a charge of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl with autism in Jamestown.

Valley Today

Leinenkugel’s to retire logo featuring Native American woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leinenkugel’s will no longer use an image of a Native American woman long associated with the Chippewa Falls-based brewery.

News

Missing man has been found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert is 6′1″, 230 pounds with graying brown hair and blue eyes. Robert was driving in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry with ND plates 173 ANW.

Valley Today

Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Perhaps the largest protest movement in U.S. history has been unfolding nationwide.

Latest News

News

United Way in need of 1,350 backpacks to distribute to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
As of right now, United Way has collected 4,649 backpacks. At this time, United Way still needs 1,351. These backpacks can be dropped off between 9:00am to 4:00pm today at the Fargodome.

News

Valley Today Aug. 3rd 6:50 a.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Minnesota man drowns after falling off tube in Big Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several people searched for the man but could not find him.

News

News - 10:00PM News August 2 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 2 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD