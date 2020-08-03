Minnesota man drowns after falling off tube in Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a St. Cloud man who drowned after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the dive team was called in around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the lake’s swimming beach after a witness saw a man fall off a tube and go underwater.

Several people searched for the man but could not find him.

The sheriff says the body of 24-year-old Ashutosh Dahal was recovered around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in about 9-10 feet of water.

