Hotel Donaldson in Fargo closed due to COVID-19 case

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo announced Sunday they have closed their doors due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post says the worker has not been at work since they began to feel sick.

The business will stay closed, other employees are being tested, and they are working with the health department.

Unfortunately, after exceeding required COVID-19 safety practices, someone on our team tested positive. The teammate was...

Posted by Hotel Donaldson - HoDo on Sunday, August 2, 2020

