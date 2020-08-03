Missing man has been found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 8/3/20 11:15 a.m.) Robert has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Fargo Police say 55-year-old Robert Allan Young traveled to Luverne, Minnesota for work on July 27th and was supposed to return on July 30th but has not. Police also say that Young’s family has not be able to get a hold of him.

Robert is 6′1″, 230 pounds with graying brown hair and blue eyes. Robert was driving in a gray 2015 Toyota Camry with ND plates 173 ANW.

If you have any information as to where Robert might be, you are asked to call your local law enforcement or Fargo Police at 701-451-7660.

