Families trying to cut supply costs before fall semester

The cost of school supplies may vary this year, depending on how much time your kids spend at home distance learning or in the classroom.

Like any other attempt to save money, it can be the little things that can make a big difference. With face masks expected to be mandatory, larger districts like Fargo and smaller ones like Hillsboro say every staff member and the student will need a face mask.

In Fargo, students will be asked to buy a mask as part of the school supplies for school.

Meanwhile, organizations in the metro are stepping in. The Great Plains Food Bank says they've been in contact with local school districts, ready to help out where they can.

"You know when COVID hit, we saw as much as a 79% increase in the need for food assistance in certain areas," said Jared Slinde, Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager. "Childhood hunger is always going to be a big priority for us. We're going to do all we can to feed those in need. We'll continue offering our services to anyone that needs them."

When schools switched to distance learning last spring, spirits were lifted across in the metro, when internet providers like BEK Communications Cooperative provided free internet.

"People were very, very appreciative that they're cooperative was there to support them," said Derrick Bulawa, CEO of BEK Communications Cooperative.

Bulawa says he's playing this year by ear as the free internet ended July 31.

"A lot of people are expecting to see something happen in the future, but they're more prepared," said Bulawa. "I know that the schools did get some funding to solve some of these problems."

Fargo Public Schools say Midco has been working this summer to contact families that applied for their free internet last spring to make sure they know of two lower-cost options.

Any family who says they cannot afford either of the options should talk to the school administration to explore other options.

The state of Minnesota is providing a cloth face covering for every student and every staff member. The schools will also have face coverings available for students/staff who might forget their own. Moorhead Area Public Schools say they understand that this is a stressful time for families, staff and students. They are partnering with Spud families as we prepare for learning this fall.

They ask for parent/guardian feedback on their return to learn plan on Monday, August 10, to gather input and more fully understand family needs.

Sparklight says they’re extending access to free public WiFi hotspots through the end of the year to keep individuals and communities connected during the crisis.

