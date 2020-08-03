COVID-19 Testing event will be held in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota (UND), the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event.

Testing will take place on Friday, August 7th, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks.

The testing will be open to the general public.

Additional event details:

Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov

Please note that pre-registering does not guarantee a test.

The goal of the event is to test 600 people.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.

Face coverings or masks are required and six-foot distancing is expected.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.