COMFORTABLE WEATHER EARLY WEEK, THEN HEAT & STORMS RETURN

TONIGHT AND TUESDAY: Clear and cool for most overnight with crisp 40s for some in the morning. Mostly sunny skies continue for most Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s again. Expect late day clouds and isolated thunder for the James River Valley.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: An approaching cold front will increase the clouds on Wednesday, with a chance of showers/t-storms. At this time, it does not look like significant rainfall with the drier air in place. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for most areas both days. Thursday looks dry and sunny.

First Alert Weather Day: Friday & Saturday (First Alert StormTeam)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Highs will be in the push into the mid 80s north to near 90 south. Late in the day, there will be an increased chance of thunderstorms that could become severe. Stay tuned. At this point, hail and damaging wind appear to be the threats.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: More dangerous heat, south wind and plenty of humidity continue. After early morning storms exit, there will be another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late day. At this point, hail and damaging wind appear to be the threats. Temperatures will be in the 85 to 93 range for most with southeast wind and high humidity.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Our hot and humid weather look to increase to start the work week with most of our viewing area in the upper 80s and low 90s both days. A storm looks to be developing Monday our west, so our western counties could get storms, and we will be monitoring.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and so pleasant. There will be more brief upper 40s by morning. Patchy fog.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 49. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Increasingly cloudy; A chance of showers/t-storms . Low: 55. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Back to sunshine and pleasant weather. Low: 59. High: 81.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Low: 67. High: 88. A chance of strong to severe t-storms late & overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Another chance of t-storms. Low: 67. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 66. High: 91.

MONDAY: Increasing south wind with late clouds. Hot and humid again. Low: 68. High: 93.

