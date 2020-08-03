Advertisement

Bismarck man gets 16 years for assaulting infant, forgery

Glasser was originally sentenced in February after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault.
(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who was originally sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing an infant was re-sentenced to 16 years in prison, due in part to the fact he submitted false letters of support.

South Central District Judge David Reich said the letters were one of the factors he considered in handing down the new sentence Friday for 35-year-old Andrew Glasser, of Bismarck. Reich, whose first sentence sparked a public outcry, told the court that he’s influenced by evidence and the law and not by public opinion.

A report was filed in October 2017 claiming the baby had several injuries including her ribs, femur, tibia and fibula in one leg. There was also an injury ‘evident of sexual abuse.’

Glasser was originally sentenced in February after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault. 

