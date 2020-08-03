Another person is facing charges accused of throwing rocks at police and businesses during Fargo riot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing several charges for actions he allegedly took during the May 30 riot in Fargo.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for Khafo Dany Lahai of Fargo, according to court records. His age wasn’t listed on the records, but he was born in 2002.

Fargo police officers said they interviewed Lahai at his mother’s home on June 18.

He reportedly admitted to them of being present at the May 30 riot, throwing rocks at police officers, and throwing rocks at the windows of JL Beers and HoDo Restaurant and Lounge.

Lahai told investigators he acted in that fashion out of anger because police were “using tear gas and rubber bullets” and he thought the use of force was “unjustified.”

According to court documents, Lahai “was remorseful and admitted what he had done was foolish.”

Managers with both the HoDo and JL Beers reported damages to their business in excess of $10,000.

Court records showed Lahai faces charges of arming rioters, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, engaging in a riot, and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions.

Several other people have been arrested in connection to the May 30 riot, including one man who is facing federal charges.

Actions taken during the riot also led to the resignation of former Fargo police deputy chief Todd Osmundson for going undercover without permission.

While Osmundson wasn’t charged, the city of Fargo sent his case to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office for a review.

