Advertisement

8 missing service members presumed dead after training ‘mishap’ off California coast

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said.
This US Marine Corps handout photo shows Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Joseph Rivera, a search and rescue swimmer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), looking out of a US Navy MH-60 Seahawk while conducting search and rescue relief operations following an AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of Southern California on July 30, 2020.Mackenzie Binion/US Marine Corps / AFP - Getty Images
This US Marine Corps handout photo shows Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Joseph Rivera, a search and rescue swimmer assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), looking out of a US Navy MH-60 Seahawk while conducting search and rescue relief operations following an AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of Southern California on July 30, 2020.Mackenzie Binion/US Marine Corps / AFP - Getty Images(nbc news)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (NBC NEWS) - Seven U.S. Marines and one sailor are presumed dead after going missing during a training “mishap” off the Southern California coast on Thursday, officials announced in a press release late Saturday night.

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group concluded their search and rescue operation after an extensive 40-hour search for the service members, the release stated.

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said in a statement. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”

Officials determined that there was little probability of a successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident, according to the release.

In addition to the eight service members now presumed dead, a ninth U.S. Marine died during the training mishap and another was in critical condition.

Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside an amphibious assault vehicle near San Clemente Island on Thursday when they reported taking on water at about 5:45 p.m., according to officials.

Gen. David Berger said at a news conference Friday afternoon, "The vehicle sank after taking on water."

Two amphibious assault vehicles and a safety boat were nearby. Some of the rescued Marines were found bobbing in the water after successfully deploying floatation devices, which all on board had been equipped with, said Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman.

The 26-ton vehicle appeared to sink in "several hundred feet of water" more than 1,000 meters from the northwest corner of the island, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Bronzi said on Twitter.

The service members presumed dead were identified as:

-Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra

-Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco

-Pfc. Evan A. Bath

-Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem

-Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky

-Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd

-Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood

-Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2020 NBC NEWS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

United Way in need of 1,350 backpacks to distribute to students

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
As of right now, United Way has collected 4,649 backpacks. At this time, United Way still needs 1,351. These backpacks can be dropped off between 9:00am to 4:00pm today at the Fargodome.

Valley Today

Minnesota man drowns after falling off tube in Big Lake

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Several people searched for the man but could not find him.

News

News - 10:00PM News August 2 - Part 3

Updated: 54 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 2 - Part 2

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 2 - Part 1

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Valley Today

Some mystery seeds illegally sent from China identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials identified some of the plant species in bags of unsolicited seeds arriving in mailboxes across the United States.

Valley Today

Microsoft to ‘move quickly’ on TikTok deal following Trump talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. tech giant said discussions with the Chinese company that owns the platform would be completed by Sept. 15.

Valley Today

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The event will offer businesses that depend on the rally a chance to make up losses after the downturn in tourism spending.

Valley Today

Bismarck man gets 16 years for assaulting infant, forgery

Updated: 4 hours ago
Glasser was originally sentenced in February after entering an Alford plea to a charge of sexual assault.