127 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in North Dakota
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
No new deaths have been linked to the illness, leaving the total death toll at 105.
There are now 1,090 active cases state-wide.
46 patients are currently being hospitalized while 5,590 are listed as recovered.
The Daily Positivity Rate is at 2.7%.
