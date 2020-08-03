Advertisement

127 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in North Dakota

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 127 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, leaving the total death toll at 105.

There are now 1,090 active cases state-wide.

46 patients are currently being hospitalized while 5,590 are listed as recovered.

The Daily Positivity Rate is at 2.7%.

